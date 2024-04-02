Harish Rao urges govt to clear Rs 80 crore pending bills to dairy farmers

In an open letter, Harish Rao stated that during the BRS regime, the dairy bills were cleared once in every 15 days, but the Congress-led State government kept them pending for the last 45 days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 08:01 PM

Harish Rao

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao shot another missive to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking release of Rs.80 crore to clear pending bills pertaining to two lakh dairy farmers. He said the bills were pending for the last 45 days, causing much inconvenience to dairy farmers.

In an open letter, Harish Rao stated that during the BRS regime, the dairy bills were cleared once in every 15 days, but the Congress-led State government kept them pending for the last 45 days. He reminded that dairy farmers purchase cattle by obtaining loans from banks, Self Help Groups and even moneylenders which requires them to prompt repayment of installments. Further, they also require capital for other needs like fodder, medicines and other material for the cattle.

“As majority of the dairy farmers belong to poor and middle-class, they are struggling to meet their needs due to delay in release of pending bills. I urge the State government to immediately release the amount,” he said.