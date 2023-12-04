Harish Rao’s plans worked for BRS in Medak

Listening to the speeches of Opposition party candidates from each constituency, Harish Rao gave them plans to counter the statements from the rivals

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 05:56 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Sangareddy: Despite the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) losing the elections across the State, the party performed well in erstwhile Medak district, thanks to the strategist in T Harish Rao.

Apart from taking the responsibility of campaigning across the State supporting other BRS candidates, Harish Rao closely followed up with all the contesting candidates in the district on a daily basis. Listening to the speeches of Opposition party candidates from each constituency, Rao gave them plans to counter the statements from the rivals.

Harish Rao, who has now won seven consecutive elections in Siddipet apart from spearheading the campaigns in different constituencies across the State over the years, had come up with a plan of assigning the job of 100 voters to one worker in each of the constituencies in erstwhile Medak.

The candidates in all the constituencies followed a similar method. In Sangareddy constituency, party candidate Chintha Prabhakar and coordinator Errolla Srinivas executed them better than in any constituency. The result was evident when Prabhakar won with a majority of 9,297 votes despite a strong fight put up by sitting Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy. Since Jagga Reddy stayed away from the constituency for most part of the last five years, Harish Rao had asked the cadre to highlight this, and it appears to have worked in favour of the BRS here.

In Zaheerabad, K Manik Rao was lagging way behind the Congress candidate A Chandrashekhar when the election notification was issued. However, Harish Rao guided them and visited Zaheerabad a couple of days before the voting. The planning then helped the party to get a majority of over 13,000 votes, surprising everyone.

When Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was hospitalised following the attack on him, Harish Rao has asked Prabhakar Reddy’s son and wife to take up responsibility of the campaign apart from giving responsibilities to former MLC Farooq Hussain among others. Though he was touring across the State, Harish Rao was in constant touch with candidates, in-charges and other key leaders.

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and Narsapur MLA Vaikiti Sunitha Lakshma Reddy also got constant support and guidance from Harish Rao. However, poor execution of plans in Narayankhed, Andole and Medak cost the party heavily in these three constituencies.