Haritha Haram aims at protecting the ecological balance: MLC

The MLC called upon people to participate voluntarily and work towards providing a pleasant environment and good living standards for the future generations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Khammam: BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudan said that the State government’s Haritha Haram programme aims at increasing greenery and protecting the ecological balance in Telangana.

As part of the programme large numbers of saplings have been planted across the State and taken care of. Palle Prakruthi Vanams, Brihat Palle Prakruthi Vanams, Pattana Prakruthi Vanams and Sampada Vanams were assets being developed for the benefit of future generations, he said.

Madhusudhan along with district Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, Mayor P Neeraja and SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar took part in Koti Vriksharchana in Khammam Rural, Mudigonda and Khammam Urban mandals.

He said that planting of saplings was not a government programme, it was the responsibility of people. The MLC called upon people to participate voluntarily and work towards providing a pleasant environment and good living standards for the future generations.

Collector Gautham informed that as part of planting one crore saplings across the State on a single day, 5.60 lakh saplings were planted in Khammam district. Apart from planting saplings, people should take the responsibility of caring for the plants along with the authorities, he suggested.

In order to ensure a pleasant way of life for the future generations, all should work to preserve nature. All concerned should strive towards a good climate and pollution-free environment, which would be a great wealth for future generations, he noted.

In a similar programme in Kothagudem, SCCL has organised a programme at Yellandu guest house to plant saplings. Director (Personnel and Finance) N Balram planted 135 saplings. Director (Operations) NVK Srinivas and Director (P&P) G Venkateswara Reddy were present.