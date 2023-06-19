Haritha Haram brought revolutionary change in Telangana: Puvvada

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that the forest cover in the state has increased by six percent due to Haritha Haram.

Published Date - 07:13 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar and district officials took part in Harithotsavam and planted saplings in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Haritha Haram programme envisioned by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as part of Telangana reconstruction has brought a revolutionary change in the State, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Marking Harithotsavam organised as part of Telangana State Formation Day decennial celebrations here on Monday the minister along with MLC Tata Madhusudan, district Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier initiated a programme to plant 5000 saplings along the embankment of NSP Canal Walkway.

Speaking after launching a plantation programme organised by the forest department at Velangmatla Urban Park Ajay Kumar said that the forest cover in the state has increased by six percent due to Haritha Haram.

He explained that there were 8,953 trees per person in Canada, 4,461 in Russia, 3,266 in Australia, 1,494 in Brazil, 716 in the US, 182 in France, and 47 in the UK, while the world average was 422 trees per person. However in India there were only 28 trees per person and it was a matter of concern.

Recognising that trees were the lifeline for humankind, the Chief Minister has designed the Haritha Haram programme and 273.33 crore saplings have already been planted successfully so far across the State by involving every citizen.

The idea of providing clean air and a livable green natural environment rather than distributing wealth to future generations was the foundation for the Haritha Haram programme. 14,864 nurseries were set up across the State and Rs 10,822 crore spent on Haritha Haram, Ajay Kumar noted.

Collector Gautham informed that green cover has increased by seven percent in Khammam district because of Haritha Haram. Telangana has become the State with the highest percentage of green cover in the country.

It was planned to plant 2.50 lakh saplings on Harithotsavam, but as there was no rain, 60,000 saplings would be planted at present. This year the target was to plant 30 lakh saplings in Haritha Haram programme and 60 lakh saplings were being raised in nurseries.

Gollapadu channel area, which was once a stinky drain, was changed into a beautiful and pleasant locality with 11 Urban Parks. Steps should be taken to establish a Forest College in Khammam district, said MLC Madhusudan.