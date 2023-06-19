Harithotsavam: Bhadradri Police Nursery inaugurated in Kothagudem

SP called upon the public and the police personnel to take the responsibility of spreading greenery by planting as many saplings as possible

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

SP Dr. Vineeth G inaugurated 'Bhadradri Police Nursery' in Kothagudem on Monday.

Kothagudem: In a first of its kind of initiative, the district police have established the ‘Bhadradri Police Nursery’ marking the Harithotsavam organised as part of Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G along with his wife Preethi inaugurated the nursery and planted saplings at the district police headquarters at Hemachandrapuram here on Monday. 600 saplings of fruit bearing varieties were planted at the nursery.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP called upon the public and the police personnel to take the responsibility of spreading greenery by planting as many saplings as possible. In addition to planting of saplings one should take care of planted saplings, he suggested.

With the State government’s ambitious Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, several crores of saplings were planted across the State to spread greenery, the SP said.

Saplings were also planted in all police stations in the district. Additional SP (operations) T Sai Manohar, Additional SP (AR) Vijaya Babu, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj, DSPs Rahman, Venkatesh, Raghavendra Rao and Ramana Murthy were present.