Harshini clinches AITA women’s tennis tournament

Harshini Viswanadha staved off a stiff resistance from Abhaya Vemuri to clinch the singles title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hyderabad: Harshini Viswanadha staved off a stiff resistance from Abhaya Vemuri to clinch the singles title at the AITA Women’s Rs 1 lakh prize money tennis tournament at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy in Hyderabad on Friday.

The student of SMTA defeated Abhaya 7-6(9),6-7(8),7-6(7) in a three-set thriller. Earlier in semifinals, Harshini downed Apoorva Vemuri 6-3,5-7,6-4.

Results:

Final: Harshini Viswanadh bt Abhaya Vemuri 7-6(9),6-7(8),7-6(7); Semis: Harshini bt Apoorva Vemuri 6-3,5-7,6-4; Quarters: Harshini bt Omna Yadhav 6-2,3-6,6-4; Pre-quarters: Harshini bt Darshana Dinesh 6-0,6-1.