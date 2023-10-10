Haryana Government approves Rs 150 Crore Project to expand Water Treatment Plant near KMP Expressway

As part of its efforts to improve water supply in the region, the Haryana government has approved a project to expand the WTP at Badli, situated near the KMP Expressway.

By ANI Updated On - 12:21 AM, Wed - 11 October 23

New Delhi: As part of its efforts to improve water supply in the region, the Haryana government has approved a project to expand the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Badli, situated near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

“The project, with an estimated cost of Rs. 150 crore, aims to augment the WTP’s capacity from 32 Million Litres per Day (MLD) to 41 MLD, benefiting Farukh Nagar, Pataudi, Hali Mandi, Nuh Towns, and 28 villages across Gurugram and Nuh Districts,” a press release statement said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has granted administrative approval to this crucial initiative. The existing 32 MLD WTP, commissioned on October 30, 2017, was designed to meet the needs up to 2027 under the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB).

“However, to meet the requirements until 2042, the capacity of the WTP needs to be expanded to 41 MLD. With the entire acquired land measuring 15 acres already utilized, the project involves the transfer of 12 acres 4 kanal 4 marla of land from Gram Panchayat Saidpur-Mohammadpur, Block Farrukh Nagar, District Gurugram, for the construction of additional structures,” the press release added.

Gram Panchayat Saidpur Mohammadpur has agreed to transfer the land for this important water supply expansion project. The Chief Minister has approved an administrative budget of Rs. 755.30 lakh for the purchase of land from the Gram Panchayat.

This expansion project demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing a reliable and sustainable water supply system for the people of the region.