Healthy persons should donate blood: Karimnagar CP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana visiting blood donation camp held in Commissionerate office in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said every healthy person should voluntarily come forward to donate blood and save the lives of others.

On the occasion of Flag Day, the police department organized a blood donation camp at the police commissionerate office here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana opined that blood donation was greater than that of any other donations. So, every healthy person should donate blood and save the lives of the emergency patients.

They organized a blood donation camp since the patients undergoing treatment for various diseases were facing troubles due to a shortfall of blood. The blood collected as part of the camp would be preserved in district headquarters government hospital and provided to the emergency patients free of cost.

Asking the people not to believe rumors that health problems would develop with donation of blood, CP said that people would become more active with the donation of blood. People would not develop any health problems if they donate blood every six months.

The CP later handed over certificates to 101 persons who donated blood at the camp.

Additional DCPs S Srinivas (law and order) and G Chandramohan (administration), ACPs Tula Srinivas Rao, Pratap, SBI G Venkateshwarlu, RIs Kiran Kumar, Murali, doctor Hameed, and Srilaxmi, unit hospital assistant Abdulla and others were present.