Healthy society possible only with consumption of nutritious food: Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:07 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Karimnagar: TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar opined that besides mental growth, development of a healthy society was possible only with consumption of nutritious food by children, who were the future developers of the State as well as the country.

Vinod Kumar along with local MLA Sunke Ravishankar and Collector RV Karnan laid the foundation for the dining hall and kitchen shed at Zilla Parishad High School, Garshakurthy of Gangadhara mandal on Wednesday. He also inaugurated a free breakfast distribution programme. Satya Sai Trust has come forward to provide free breakfast to students of Garshakurthi ZPHS.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar emphasized the need to take nutritious food consisting of leafy vegetables, pulses and others every day to develop a healthy society. Satya Sai trust was providing breakfast to the students studying in government schools in 18 States. The programme was also launched in Garshakurthi ZPHS, he said and informed that arrangements were also being made to provide breakfast to students in all government schools in the district.

Collector Karnan said a lot of changes had taken place in government schools in terms of attendance of students after the introduction of the mid-day meal programme. Concentration levels among the students on studies would be developed with the consumption of Ragi Java and Jagiri, which was being supplied to students by Satya Sai trust. Iron tablets are being supplied in ten mandals and anganwadi centers.

EDO Janardhan Rao, Satya Sai trust Director Anand Kadari and others were present.