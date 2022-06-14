Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad overnight

Hyderabad: The city witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Monday night, indicating the onset of monsoon. Several localities in the city, including Hayathnagar, Uppal, Saroornagar, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar and Saidabad received heavy rains overnight.

Meanwhile, Kapra received the maximum rainfall of 89.8mm followed by Alwal, which witnessed 56.0 mm rain. Hayathnagar, Sarooornagar, and Kukatpally also experienced moderate rains.

The experts at Telangana State Development Planning Society forecast that the city may witness light to moderate rain in the next three days.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 35 to 37 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will range between 24 to 25 degree Celsius.

According to the forecast by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, the city will witness cloudy sky throughout the day, accompanied with light showers.

Several other districts including Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial also received heavy rainfall. Rajampet in Kamareddy received the highest rainfall of 97.5 mm on Monday.

A three-day monsoon forecast has been given for the State indicating heavy rainfalls in a few districts. An Yellow alert or ‘be alert’ warning have been issued to almost all the districts in the State.