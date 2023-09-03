| Rains Return To Hyderabad With Intensity Over The Weekend

After staying away from the city for last couple of weeks, rains returned to Hyderabad with intensity on the weekend

08:29 AM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hyderabad: After staying away from the city for last couple of weeks, rains returned to Hyderabad with intensity on the weekend.

Though Saturday remained cloudy and threatened to rain, the day only had a couple of drizzle spells. The day temperatures too remained a bit high.

However, late in the night, the rain picked pace and most parts of the city saw intense spells. After a brief break in the early hours of Sunday, rains kept lashing the city in spells.

The weather forecast for Hyderabad had looked at the city receiving good rains in the first fortnight of September.

