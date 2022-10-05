| Moderate To Heavy Rain Likely In Hyderabad On Thursday

Moderate to heavy rain likely in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:10 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

(File Photo) The State capital is likely to receive moderate to heavy rain on Thursday under the influence of an associated cyclonic circulation lying over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels.

A yellow alert has been sounded in Hyderabad warning of “fairly widespread-widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning.”

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), all localities in the city are likely to receive moderate rainfall (15.60 mm to 64.40 mm) till Friday morning while Quthbullapur and Alwal are expected to witness heavy downpour (64.50 mm to 114.50 mm).

On Wednesday, rains lashed parts of the city. Till 4 pm, Uppal received 7.3 mm rainfall while Serlingampally recorded 2.5 mm rainfall.