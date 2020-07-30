Heavy rains lash parts of Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The State capital, which has received surplus rainfall this month, continued to record heavy rains on Wednesday as well.

This apart, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana in the next four days, according to a weather warning issued by the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, several parts of the city received heavy rainfall with Hafeezpet recording highest at 91 mm, followed by KPHB (72.5 mm), Lingampally (62.5 mm), Pedda Amberpet (59 mm), Abdullapurmet (57.5 mm) and Kondapur (50.8 mm), according to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded at Hayathnagar. Across the State, Siddipet received the highest rainfall of 208.7 mm on Tuesday.

The IMD forecast for the city said light to moderate rain or thundershowers could be expected with heavy rain in some areas of the Greater Hyderabad region as well for the next two days, after which light to moderate rain or thundershowers could be expected.

The cumulative rainfall registered in Hyderabad from June 1 to July 29 was 349 mm against a normal rainfall of 266.2, while Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri had 294.6 mm and 288.8 mm respectively. The State average rainfall during this period stood at 436.6 mm, according to TSPDS data.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .