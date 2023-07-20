Heavy rains pound Telangana for third day; State Govt on alert

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:53 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Due to the continuous downpour, several lakes, tanks, and streams received huge inflows and disrupted road connectivity in some areas. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Incessant downpour in several parts of Telangana persisted for the third consecutive day on Thursday, causing widespread flooding in low-lying areas and disrupting normal life. With heavy rainfall predicted for the next 48 hours, the State government kept the administration on high alert, especially in north Telangana districts.

Due to the continuous downpour, several lakes, tanks, and streams received huge inflows and disrupted road connectivity in some areas. Areas like Basvapur in Siddipet district faced disruptions in vehicular movement as overflowing streams inundated roads. The incessant rains also caused severe flooding in low-lying regions of Warangal district, leading to a standstill of normal life.

The water level in river Godavari increased rapidly at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and crossed the first warning level of 43 feet at 3.19 pm on Thursday. With a discharge of 9,46,412 cusecs and increasing inflows from upstream, officials are expecting the water levels to rise further and reach the second warning level of 48 feet by Thursday midnight. As a precautionary measure, residents living in low-lying areas along the Godavari River have been alerted.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting further rains, people residing in low-lying regions have been notified of the potential risks associated with the heavy rainfall. Hyderabad experienced heavy downpours, causing considerable disruption to vehicular traffic.

In the wake of the continuous rainfall and the escalating situation, the State government declared a two-day holiday for all educational institutions in Telangana on Thursday and Friday. Osmania University too followed suit, suspending classes in colleges under its jurisdiction and postponing exams scheduled for the affected days.

The adverse weather conditions also affected coal production in several mines operated by the state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and other districts.

Power distribution companies have appealed to the people to be cautious and said all measures were being taken to ensure there was no distuption in power supply. People were advised against moving close to stay-wires attached to electricity poles. Snapped power lines and dangling cables should not be touched, and people should stay away from power meters.

Taking the situation seriously, Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari convened a high-level meeting with top officials in Hyderabad to assess the situation. She issued directions to ensure all necessary measures are taken to prevent any loss of life and further disruptions to essential services. Officials were instructed to stay vigilant especially in the rain-affected districts of north Telangana.

She assured that the water levels in all projects were currently at around 50 per cent capacity, alleviating concerns over potential flooding. However, precautionary measures were put in place to safeguard tanks and reservoirs.

As the heavy rains show no signs of abating, the State administration and authorities are on high alert, working tirelessly to mitigate the impact of the floods and safeguard the lives of the citizens. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and follow the advisories issued by the authorities to ensure their safety during this challenging period, she said.

The IMD issued a heavy rainfall forecast in erstwhile Medak, Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar districts for next 48 hours, while isolated rain is expected in the southern parts of the State. As a precautionary measure, the government has stationed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in Warangal, Mulugu, and Kothagudem districts, with a 40-member team on standby in Greater Hyderabad to handle any emergencies.