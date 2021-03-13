Heera Group scam: Nowhera promises to return investors’ money

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested her in October 2018 in connection with Ponzi scheme case and since then she was behind bars at various prisons in southern States

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: Heera Group founder and CEO Nowhera Shaik on Saturday promised to return the investors’ money and resume her businesses before this Ramzan in May.

Addressing a press conference for the first time after her release from the prison, she said the repayment process would start after getting information from the data centre that was seized by the city police.

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested her in October 2018 in connection with Ponzi scheme case and since then she was behind bars at various prisons in southern States.

Nowhera who was also national president of All India Mahila Empowerment Party, said her business models were legal and added that she promptly paid taxes to departments concerned.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .