Hefty fines for dumping construction and demolition waste

The Commissioner instructed officials to levy fines and take legal action under the GHMC Act to curb unloading of the waste on roads, footpaths, water bodies and other public places.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:18 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Inspecting sanitation and development work in Mehdipatnam area on Monday, GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose directed officials to have zero tolerance towards individuals dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste at unauthorized sites.

The Commissioner instructed officials to levy fines and take legal action under the GHMC Act to curb unloading of the waste on roads, footpaths, water bodies and other public places. Vehicles illegally transporting construction waste will also be seized by the authorities.

The C&D waste recycling plants at Fathullaguda, Malkajgiri, Shamshabad, and Thumukunta are each allotted some areas in the city and waste from those areas will be diverted to them for processing. Anyone who needs to dispose of construction waste can contact these plants for assistance, informed the commissioner.

C&D waste from Khairatabad, Charminar, Secunderabad, and nearby areas can contact Thumkunta and Shamshabad recycling plants at 73300 00203 on WhatsApp. The toll-free number for these areas is 1800-203-0033.

Those with construction waste in Kukatpally, Serilingampally, LB Nagar, and a few other areas of the Charminar and Secunderabad zones will be diverted to both Fathullaguda and Jeedimetla plants. They can be contacted at 9100 927 073 on Whatsapp and the toll-free number 1800-120-1159.

When citizens call the toll-free number, the waste will be picked up from the site by sanitation workers at a fee per ton fixed by GHMC.