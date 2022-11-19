Herd of sheep circling for 12 days weird out netizens

Some users went ahead and said that an apocalypse was near and began to discuss how this was a sign from the creatures.

Hyderabad: Trust netizens to see Doomsday conspiracy even in the most banal of occurrence across the globe. A short clip of a herd of sheep going around in clockwise circles for 12 days in Inner Mongolia not only made many netizens laugh out loud, but also to come up with some really deep conspiracy theories.

Some users went ahead and said that an apocalypse was near and began to discuss how this was a sign from the creatures. Others who posed as animal experts said that this was something even ants did and the phenomenon was called ant mill. In such a situation, the animals get lost or are unsure of where to go or lose track of their colony, so they just follow one another in circles over and over until they die of exhaustion. Another said, the herd could be affected by Listeriosis, a condition which causes one part of the brain to become inflamed.

One user tweeted, “It might be because they’re sheep, and following is kinda what they do.” Another pointed out that it’s a defence mechanism employed by the sheep to ward off predators.

“An intervention is required immediately, they do this when they feel they are in danger, and circling at high speed makes it harder for a predator to choose a target,” wrote a user. Another made fun of the remote location tweeting, “That’s all there is to do in Mongolia. The inner Mongolian circle step.”