Here’s a look at why all big-budgeted films are tanking at the box office

Published Date - 02:31 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Apart from a handful of South origin movies like ‘Pushpa’, ‘RRR’, ‘KGF 2’, ‘Major’, ‘Vikram’, ‘Sita Ramam’ and the only exceptional Bollywood movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, all the big-budgeted and highly promoted films tanked at the box office

Hyderabad: As Covid-19 subsided, directors, actors and producers were excited thinking about their films releasing in theatres and raking in huge moolah. However, that failed to be the case. Apart from a handful of South origin movies like ‘Pushpa’, ‘RRR’, ‘KGF 2’, ‘Major’, ‘Vikram’, ‘Sita Ramam’ and the only exceptional Bollywood movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, all the big-budgeted and highly promoted films tanked at the box office.

Most Bollywood and pan-India films such as ‘Liger’, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, ‘Shamshera’, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Shabaash Mithu’, ‘Dobaaraa’, ‘Heropanti 2’ or even ‘Radhe Shyam’ have all performed disastrously at the box office and the makers have been literally seeing stars ever since. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s charisma and fandom also failed to aid ‘Acharya’, as it also failed to rake in any moolah.

So, what could be the reason behind big ticket films failing to impress the audience in any way? Is it just poorly written scripts and bad acting, or is it the attitude of the so-called stars? Apart from the Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan’s old video where he said the audience must be respected, most actors have made arrogant remarks when people criticised them or their movies. This led to the boycott trend or cancel culture on social media.

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda commented ‘Kaun rokenge dekh lenge (who will stop, we will see)’ over the boycott trend on his film ‘Liger’. Earlier, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor Kareena Kapoor Khan asked the audience to not watch her films if they don’t want to. Alia Bhatt, too, copied Bebo and made a statement where she said, “I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me.”

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap joked about the cancel culture and ‘urged’ fans to boycott their film ‘Dobaaraa’. So, how will Bollywood recover from back-to-back flops? Will they churn in more quality content or start ‘respecting’ the audience? Only time will tell.

