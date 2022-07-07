Here’s how to lodge complaint if restaurant adds service charge to bill

| Heres How To Lodge Complaint If Restaurant Adds Service Charge To Bill

Published: Updated On - 01:43 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has recently issued guidelines barring hotels and restaurants from levying service charges automatically or by default on food bills. Under the guidelines, consumers can lodge complaints against hotels and restaurants in case of violation.

If a consumer sees a restaurant levying a service charge, they have four options at different levels of escalation.

Firstly, they can request the officials at the hotel or restaurant to remove the service charge. If not, customers can complain on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), by calling on their number 1915 or the NCH mobile app.

Third, the consumer can complain to the Consumer Commission or online through the edaakhil portal, at edaakhil.nic.in. The customer can also register a complaint on the NCH mobile app.

Fourth, the customer can submit a complaint to the District Collector of the concerned district for investigation and subsequent proceedings by the CCPA. A consumer can complain directly to the CCPA by sending an e-mail to com-ccpa@nic.in.

