HGCL invites bids for solar rooftop panel of ORR cycle track

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:21 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, has invited bids for the solar rooftop panel of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) cycle track. The bid submission starting date is September 21 and the price bid opening date is October 1.

The HGCL will develop a 23-kilometre cycling track with solar roofing along the service road of ORR and the department plans to generate 16 MW of power through the solar roofing.

This facility will be a 3-lane, 4.5 meters wide, bicycle track that will stretch for 8.5 km from Nanakramguda to the Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) and 14.5 km from Narsingi to Kollur.