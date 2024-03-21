HHF joins hands with Masjid E-Rehmat-E-Alam to set up free bridge school for dropouts

In the first batch, 110 students from primary to secondary level have been registered for bridge schooling from the nearby slum areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 05:08 PM

In the first batch, 110 students from primary to secondary level have been registered for bridge schooling from the nearby slum areas.

Hyderabad: Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), in collaboration Masjid E-Rehmat-E-Alam on Pahadi Shareef road, Jalpally, has set up a unique free bridge school for primary and mid-school dropouts.

In the first batch, 110 students from primary to secondary level have been registered for bridge schooling from the nearby slum areas. Qualified teachers and counselors with a customized syllabus along with free transportation and a midday snack consisting of boiled eggs and bananas daily is being provided to children from poor and marginalised families, a press release said.

“We aim to set up more bridge schools across different urban slums and bring vulnerable children into mainstream education and link them to the government school education,” said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF.

The bridge are Foundation Level Course (FLC), a 60-day program emphasizing the foundational aspects of English, Mathematics, EVS studies from Nursery to LKG and the Beginning Level Course (BLC), another 60-day program take a step further into more advanced topics for UKG to 1st Class and Senior Level Course.