High-level meeting of Chief Secretaries from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday

The meeting was convened as a follow up to review “present situation” at the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam. Half the dam was occupied by the forces deployed by AP on November 29

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: The operational protocols of the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam and Srisailam project will be the key issues on the agenda of the high-level meeting convened by the Secretary, Jal Shakti in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Chief Secretaries of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the Chairman of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) would be attending the meeting. The meeting was convened as a follow up to review “present situation” at the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam. Half the dam was occupied by the forces deployed by AP on November 29.

Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a meeting with officials of both the states and deployed the CRPF by dispersing the AP Police. Jal Shakti Secretary Debashree Mukherjee had convened the meeting to discuss the operational control of the two joint projects along with 15 prioritised outlets that are sought to be handed over to the KRMB.

The contributions of the two Telugu states due to the KRMB and its finances also figure on the agenda.