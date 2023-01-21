Hired bus drivers began flash strike in Karimnagar bus stand

The agitating drivers alleged that besides paying nominal wages, they were being discriminated against and harassed by RTC officials.

Hired bus drivers staging protest in Karimnagar bus stand on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Drivers of TSRTC hired bus services began a flash strike at Karimnagar bus stand early on Saturday alleging indifference on part of officials towards their issues.

Drivers working in Karimnagar depot-I, II started the strike in front of Depot-I at 3 am and continued through the day, triggering inconvenience for students, vegetable vendors and others who regularly visit Karimnagar town from nearby villages. About 70 hired buses are off the roads on account of the strike.

The agitating drivers alleged that besides paying nominal wages, they were being discriminated against and harassed by RTC officials. Refusing to withdraw the protest till they got a clear assurance from RTC authorities on increase of salaries and other demands, they said they would stage protests in all 11 depots of Karimnagar region, if they failed to get an assurance from officials.

CITU has extended its support to the agitating drivers.