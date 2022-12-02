HMDA to take up lakefront development for Rangadhamuni Cheruvu

The foundation stone for the project was laid on Friday by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:05 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: A beautiful lakefront offering a host of recreational facilities awaits those residing in the areas surrounding the Rangadhamuni Cheruvu.

Also known as IDL lake, Rangadhamuni Cheruvu in Kukatpally, in the next few months will undergo major metamorphosis with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) taking up the lakefront development with an estimated cost of Rs 9.80 crore. The foundation stone for the project was laid on Friday by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao.

The HMDA has set a deadline of June 2023 to complete the project and as per the detailed project report, the rejuvenated Rangadhamuni Cheruvu will have pathways with paver blocks, cobblestone, and granite flooring on the main bund.

The HMDA will also develop a children’s play area, illuminate the recreational place, set up a food court, and develop a seating area. To further beautify the place, sculptures will be installed, and softscape will come up on the main bund. “Landscape, greenery, walkways, street furniture, and other required amenities will be developed so that people enjoy the lakefront,” said a HMDA official. Presently, several people come to the lake near the main bund during the evenings.

Rangadhamuni lake, Kukatpally is with an FTL area of 46.24 acres with 568 m long main bund. The lake bund is situated abutting Mumbai National Highway with close proximity to dense habitation areas, gated communities, and commercial establishments.