Hornbill Studios partners with Foo Entertainment

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies and through this MoU, Hornbill Studios will be the Production Partner of the Swiss Entertainment and Multimedia major on forthcoming series.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:24 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Hornbill Studios, a wholly owned Multimedia Production Studio of Detroit-headquartered US Tech firm Pi Square Technologies, has announced an alliance partnership with Foo Entertainment AG.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies and through this MoU, Hornbill Studios will be the Production Partner of the Swiss Entertainment and Multimedia major on forthcoming series.

Chris Dee, President and Founder, FOO Entertainment, Aijaz Mohammed, GM,FOO Entertainment, Hornbill Studios and others were a part of the MoU ceremony.

The partnership aims to combine the unparalleled creative expertise and cutting-edge animation capabilities of Hornbill Studios with the reach and resources of Foo Entertainment AG. By leveraging each other’s strengths, the two companies intend to explore new horizons in the world of animation, enriching the content landscape and captivating audiences worldwide, a press release said.