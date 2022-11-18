Horse Racing: Agnostic fancied for Kolkata feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:06 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

(Representational Image) The Bharath Singh-trained Agnostic looks best in the Mayfowl Cup 1400 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over in a field of seven runners

Kolkata: The Bharath Singh-trained Agnostic looks best in the Mayfowl Cup 1400 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over in a field of seven runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Yazh 1, Prosperous Prince 2, Eastern Empress 3

2. The Mentalist 1, Regency Gold 2, Dr Doom 3

3. Leonardo 1, Senturion 2, Devushka 3

4. Secret Pearl 1, Exotic Queen 2, D Knight Mysore 3

5. Agnostic 1, Jake 2, Tigrio 3

6. Monteverdi 1, Magneto 2, Mezcal 3

Day’s Best: Agnostic.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.