Horse Racing: Anglia has the edge in Delhi feature

Ajay Sharma-trained Anglia, who maintains form, may repeat in the Sohna Stud Million 1200 metres
New Delhi: The Ajay Sharma-trained Anglia, who maintains form, may repeat in the Sohna Stud Million 1200 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Ustaad Ji 1, Princess Elena 2
2. Mighty 1, She’s A Beauty 2, Big Daddy 3
3. Golden Sun 1, Ashwa Mudrika 2, Murli 3
4. Anglia 1, Cashier 2, Lady Of The Light 3
5. Carlos 1, Tesoro 2, Ashwa Jauhar 3
6. Blitz 1, Royal Baby 2, Cash In Hand 3
Day’s Best: Golden Sun.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Treble: 4, 5 & 6.