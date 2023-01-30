| Horse Racing Anglia Has The Edge In Delhi Feature

Ajay Sharma-trained Anglia, who maintains form, may repeat in the Sohna Stud Million 1200 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

New Delhi: The Ajay Sharma-trained Anglia, who maintains form, may repeat in the Sohna Stud Million 1200 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Ustaad Ji 1, Princess Elena 2

2. Mighty 1, She’s A Beauty 2, Big Daddy 3

3. Golden Sun 1, Ashwa Mudrika 2, Murli 3

4. Anglia 1, Cashier 2, Lady Of The Light 3

5. Carlos 1, Tesoro 2, Ashwa Jauhar 3

6. Blitz 1, Royal Baby 2, Cash In Hand 3

Day’s Best: Golden Sun.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.