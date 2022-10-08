| Horse Racing Juliette Has The Edge In Pune Feature

Horse Racing: Juliette has the edge in Pune feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:59 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

(Representational Image) The Karthik Ganapathy-trained Juliette looks outstanding in the Threptin Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes (Grade 3) 1800 metres

Pune: The Karthik Ganapathy-trained Juliette looks outstanding in the Threptin Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes (Grade 3) 1800 metres, terms for horses Fillies and Mares, 3 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Hawk Of The Wind 1, Sensibility 2, Alpine Star 3

2. Alicia 1, Teresita 2, Multistarrer 3

3. Dali Swirl 1, Souza 2, Lit 3

4. Outlander 1, Divine Thoughts 2, Tyrone Black 3

5. Juliette 1, Forest Flame 2

6. It’s My Time 1, Zarak 2, Leto 3

7. Rhythm Of Nature 1, Sandman 2, Cognosco 3

8. Tristar 1, Nusrat 2, Between Friends 3

Day’s Best: Alicia.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.