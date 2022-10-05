Horse Racing: Ascoval has the edge in Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The Pradeep-trained Ascoval holds an edge over others to win the Mysore Dasara Sprint Championship (Grade III) 1200 metres, terms for horses 3 years old and over, the feature event of the races here on Thursday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Capital Gain 1, The Response 2, Bramastram 3
2. Amazonia 1, Wencheng 2, Mutant 3
3. Stamford Bridge 1, Gold Multiplier 2, Bruce Almighty 3
4. Angel Bliss 1, Mystic Mountain 2, Tycoonist 3
5. Sheer Bliss 1, Serdar 2, Twilight Tornado 3
6. Ascoval 1, The Sovereign Orb 2, Endeavour 3
7. Kensington 1, Silvarius 2, Trust Bond 3
8. Johnny Bravo 1, Braxton 2, Achook 3
Day’s Best: Angel Bliss.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.