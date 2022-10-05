| Horse Racing Ascoval Has The Edge In Mysuru Feature

Horse Racing: Ascoval has the edge in Mysuru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

(Representational Image) The Pradeep-trained Ascoval holds an edge over others to win the Mysore Dasara Sprint Championship (Grade III) 1200 metres.

Mysuru: The Pradeep-trained Ascoval holds an edge over others to win the Mysore Dasara Sprint Championship (Grade III) 1200 metres, terms for horses 3 years old and over, the feature event of the races here on Thursday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Capital Gain 1, The Response 2, Bramastram 3

2. Amazonia 1, Wencheng 2, Mutant 3

3. Stamford Bridge 1, Gold Multiplier 2, Bruce Almighty 3

4. Angel Bliss 1, Mystic Mountain 2, Tycoonist 3

5. Sheer Bliss 1, Serdar 2, Twilight Tornado 3

6. Ascoval 1, The Sovereign Orb 2, Endeavour 3

7. Kensington 1, Silvarius 2, Trust Bond 3

8. Johnny Bravo 1, Braxton 2, Achook 3

Day’s Best: Angel Bliss.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.