Horse Racing: Ashoka shines in morning trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

(File Photo) Ashoka impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.

Hyderabad: Ashoka impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Star Babe (Madhu Babu) 58, 600/44, good. Staridar (P Sai Kumar) 1-0, 600/45, handy.

1000m:

Ashoka (AA Vikrant) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. La Mirage (AA Vikrant) 1-17, 800/58, 600/44, well in hand. NRI Touch (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. NRI Vision (BR Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Sopranos (Madhu Babu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Super Angel (Abhay Singh) & Soloist (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former maintains form.