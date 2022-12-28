Horse Racing: Ashwa Magadheera fancied for Chennai feature

Satish Narredu-trained Ashwa Magadheera is in fine trim is expected to score in the South India 2000 Guineas (Grade-II) 1600 metres
Chennai: Satish Narredu-trained Ashwa Magadheera is in fine trim is expected to score in the South India 2000 Guineas (Grade-II) 1600 metres, Terms for horses 3 years old only the major attraction of the races to be held here on Thursday. False rails will be announced on race day. First race starts at 1.45 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Magical Wave 1, Lady Zeen 2, Three Of A Kind 3
2. Timeless Romance 1, Sinatra 2, Protea 3
3. Zucardi 1, Musanda 2, Lord Of The Turf 3
4. The Awakening 1, Beejay 2, Hope And Glory 3
5. Glorious King 1, Perfect Blend 2, Morisset 3
6. Ashwa Magadheera 1, Still I Rise 2, Arthur 3
7. Rubirosa 1, Mystical Rose 2, Empress Eternal 3
8. Right Move 1, Golden Streak 2, Suparakiga 3
Day’s Best: Timeless Romance.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.
First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.