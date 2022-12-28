Horse Racing: Life Is Good, Tiger Mountain, Maximum Glamour, Sopranos, Anab E Shahi impress in trials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad: Life Is Good, Tiger Mountain, Maximum Glamour, Sopranos and Anab E Shahi moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday.

SAND:

800m:

Life Is Good (Md Ismail) 58, 600/44, good. Siddharth (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/47, handy.

1000m:

Truth (RB) & Assured Success (Aneel) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47, pair moved easy. City Of Blessing (RB) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved easy.

Tiger Mountain (Deepak Singh) & Maximum Glamour (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved neck and neck. Galwan (Apprentice) & Starwalt (P Ajeeth K) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair handy.

Sopranos (RB) & Anab E Shahi (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved well. Call Of The Blue (B Nikhil) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved easy.