Horse Racing: Ashwa Magadheera fancied for Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

(Representational Image) The S Narredu-trained Ashwa Magadheera looks head and shoulders above the other runners in the fray for the Coromandel Gromor Deccan Derby

Hyderabad: The S Narredu-trained Ashwa Magadheera looks head and shoulders above the other runners in the fray for the Coromandel Gromor Deccan Derby (Grade-I) 2000 metres, Terms for horses 3 year olds only the plum event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 12.40 pm.

SELECTIONS:



1. Scramjet 1, Knight Templar 2, Super Angel 3

2. Muaser 1, Good Tidings 2, Arba Wahed Arba 3

3. Elusive 1, Malahat 2, Hashtag 3

4. Ballerina 1, Lifes Song 2, Ashwa Morocco 3

5. Falcon Edge, Xfinity 2, Stunning Force 3

6. Arthur 1, Ashwa Raudee 2, Ayr 3

7. Ashwa Magadheera 1, Salento 2, Shabelle 3

8. Dream Station 1, Doe A Deer 2, Fly Tothe Stars 3

Also Read Racing: Nugget and The Sensation impress in trials

Day’s Best: Scramjet.

1st Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.