Horse Racing: Ashwa Magadheera fancied for Hyderabad feature

Hyderabad: The S Narredu-trained Ashwa Magadheera looks head and shoulders above the other runners in the fray for the Coromandel Gromor Deccan Derby (Grade-I) 2000 metres, Terms for horses 3 year olds only the plum event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 12.40 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Scramjet 1, Knight Templar 2, Super Angel 3
2. Muaser 1, Good Tidings 2, Arba Wahed Arba 3
3. Elusive 1, Malahat 2, Hashtag 3
4. Ballerina 1, Lifes Song 2, Ashwa Morocco 3
5. Falcon Edge, Xfinity 2, Stunning Force 3
6. Arthur 1, Ashwa Raudee 2, Ayr 3
7. Ashwa Magadheera 1, Salento 2, Shabelle 3
8. Dream Station 1, Doe A Deer 2, Fly Tothe Stars 3
Day’s Best: Scramjet.
1st Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
1st Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.
2nd Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.