Horse Racing: Ashwa Morocco shines in morning trials

Ashwa Morocco impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Ashwa Morocco impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday.

SAND:

600m:

General Atlantic (B Nikhil) 48, handy. Exotic Dancer (Apprentice) 47, moved well. Avancia (Dhanu Singh) 48, moved easy. La Mirage (Dhanu Singh) 47, more on hand.

800m:

Stunning Force (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Chica Bonita (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Flaming Falcon (Trainer) 1-0, 600/47, moved easy. Undaunted (Dhanu Singh) 1-1, 600/48, handy.

3y-(Planetaire/No Song) (Dhanu Singh) & 3y-(Declaration of War/Alamshara) (Surya Prakash) 1-2, 600/48, pair moved freely. Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. It’s My Life (B Nikhil) 1-0, 600/46, handy.

1000m:

Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48, handy. All Time Legend (G Naresh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form. Faiz (Aneel) & Quality Warrior ( Afroz Khan) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, former moved well. Ashwa Morocco (Koushik) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42, impressed. Wandring Warrior (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/47, handy. Only My Way (Aneel) & Premier Action (Afroz Khan) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved together. 3y-(Planetaire/Mahndavilla) (Dhanu Singh) & 3y-(Planetaire/Artistic) (Surya Prakash) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair finished level.