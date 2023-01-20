| Horse Racing Strauss Pleroma Amyra Only The Brave Shine In Trials

Strauss, Pleroma, Amyra & Only The Brave worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Strauss, Pleroma, Amyra & Only The Brave worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday.

SAND:

600m:

Special Effort (Trainer) 47, moved easy. Creative Force (RB) 45, moved well. Urgent (Abhay Singh) 49, handy.

800m:

Happy Go Lucky (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/47, moved easy. Char Ek Char (K Mukesh) 1-0, 600/46, unextended. Trishul (RB) 1-0, 600/45, moved easy. Wandring Warrior (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Black Eagle (Ashhad Asbar) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Ayur Tej (RB) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Dyanoosh (Aneel) 1-0, 600/46, moved well.

1000m:

Only The Brave (Santhosh Raj) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, moved well.

Dream Jewel (Trainer) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/49, moved easy. Stoic Hero (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Strauss (Santhosh Raj) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, good. Pleroma (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Windsor (Afroz Khan) & Wind Sprite (Rafique Sk) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, pair well in hand. Amyra (K Mukesh) & Ayr (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well. Coming Home (B Nikhil) & Big Boy (Dhanu Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. Sun Dancer (Rafique Sk) & Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair well in hand.