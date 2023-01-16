Horse Racing: Ashwa Tenjing fancied for Delhi feature

A Khan-trained Ashwa Tenjing fancied to win the Teenage Plate 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I
New Delhi: The A Khan-trained Ashwa Tenjing fancied to win the Teenage Plate 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 80 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Murli 1, Miss Madelyn 1, Virangna 3
2. Miss Brownie 1, Ashwa Shine 2, She Knows 3
3. Lemon Pie 1, More Bucks 2
4. Ashwa Tenjing 1, Too Good 2, Divit 3
5. Princess Elena 1, Senor 2, Bigg Tymer 3
6. Oralie 1, My Armor 2, Beshiktash 3
Day’s Best: Lemon Pie.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Treble: 4, 5 & 6.