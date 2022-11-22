Horse Racing: Golden Marina fancied for Chennai feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Chennai: The Adhirajsingh Jodha-trained Golden Marina who has improved after her last run should win the Astonish Handicap 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85, Class-II the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Symphony In Style 1, Lady Zeen 2, Wise Don 3

2. Kings Show 1, Star Fling 2, Suparakiga 3

3. Ibrahimovic 1, Rubert 2, Mystic Zlatan 3

4. Golden Kingdom 1, Berrettini 2, Glorious Grace 3

5. Golden Marina 1, Beejay 2, Amendment 3

6. Sinatra 1, Ashwa Dev 2, Emperor Charmavat 3

7. Attenborough 1, Zaneta 2, Little Wonder 3

Day’s Best: Attenborough.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.