Horse Racing: Bertha has the edge in Chennai feature

Deepesh Narredu-trained Bertha is in good condition is expected to score in the Sans Craintes Stud Farm Million 1200 metres
Chennai: Deepesh Narredu-trained Bertha is in good condition is expected to score in the Sans Craintes Stud Farm Million 1200 metres, Terms for Maiden horses 2 years old only the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. First race starts at 2-30 p.m.
SELECTIONS:
1. Abilitare 1, Icy River 2, Haran 3
2. Lebua 1, Santamarina Star 2, Laudree 3
3. Illustrious Ruler 1, Pirate’s Love 2, Spicy Star 3
4. Bertha 1, Celeste 2, Royal Icon 3
5. Lady Luck 1, Vulcanic 2, Kings Walk 3
6. Alexander 1, Gold Kite 2, Celeritas 3
Day’s Best: Bertha.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.