Horse Racing: Bertha has the edge in Chennai feature

Deepesh Narredu-trained Bertha is in good condition is expected to score in the Sans Craintes Stud Farm Million 1200 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Chennai: Deepesh Narredu-trained Bertha is in good condition is expected to score in the Sans Craintes Stud Farm Million 1200 metres, Terms for Maiden horses 2 years old only the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. First race starts at 2-30 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Abilitare 1, Icy River 2, Haran 3

2. Lebua 1, Santamarina Star 2, Laudree 3

3. Illustrious Ruler 1, Pirate’s Love 2, Spicy Star 3

4. Bertha 1, Celeste 2, Royal Icon 3

5. Lady Luck 1, Vulcanic 2, Kings Walk 3

6. Alexander 1, Gold Kite 2, Celeritas 3

Day’s Best: Bertha.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.