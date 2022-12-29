Horse Racing: Star Glory has the edge in Karnataka Police Trophy

Satish Narredu-trained Star Glory, who is in fine fettle is expected to score in the Karnataka Police Trophy 1200 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Representational Image

Bengaluru: Satish Narredu-trained Star Glory, who is in fine fettle is expected to score in the Karnataka Police Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails are up. First race starts at 1.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Konichiwa 1, Regal Force 2, Master Of Success 3

2. Speed Seven 1, Baba Voss 2, Southernaristocrat 3

3. Anzac Pipernal 1, Double Scotch 2, Fondness Of You 3

4. Aquamatic 1, Castaneda 2, Stormy Ocean 3

5. Green Channel 1, Golden Time 2, Southern Power 3

6. Star Glory 1, Kensington Court 2, De Villiers 3

7. Kings Speech 1, Almanach 2, Eco Friendly 3

8. Rorito 1, Princess Jasmine 2, Thunderstruck 3

Day’s Best: Star Glory.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.