Horse Racing: Brave Trooper has the edge in Chennai feature

Rakesh-trained Brave Trooper holds an edge over rest of the contenders to win the Red Mills Million 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Representational Image

Chennai: The Rakesh-trained Brave Trooper holds an edge over rest of the contenders to win the Red Mills Million 1400 metres, terms for Maiden horses 3 years old only in a field of seven runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

Also Read Horse Racing: Something Royal fancied for Chennai feature

1. Kikata 1, Regal Kid 2, Three Of A Kind 3

2. Zucardi 1, Chaposa Springs 2, Sinatra 3

3. Ayur Shakti 1, Lordship 2, Renegade 3

4. Brave Trooper 1, Miss Allure 2, Swarga 3

5. Leopard Rock 1, The Sovereign Orb 2, O Hansini 3

6. Valeska 1, Lebua 2, Gold Kite 3

Day’s Best: Leopard Rock.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6