Horse Racing: Urgent shines in trials at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: Urgent moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday.

SAND:

800m:

Beauty Blaze (Santhosh Raj) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Gaugain (Santhosh Raj) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Zadelle (Santhosh Raj) 59, 600/45, moved well. 2y-Planet Royale (Aneel) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Calista Girl (B Nikhil) & 2y-(Sedgefield/All The Rage) (RB) 1-1, 600/45, pair moved easy. Burgundy Black (Dhanu Singh) & Big Boy (B Nikhil) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved freely.

1000m:

Urgent (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, unextended. Delhi Heights (Dhanu Singh) & Jet Falcon (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair finished level.