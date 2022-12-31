Horse Racing: Euphoric has the edge in Chennai feature

Chennai: Adhiraj Singh Jodha-trained Euphoric looks set to win the Flightline Handicap 1400 metres a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 Class-II, in a field of twelve runners the feature event of the races to be held on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Amarone 1, Msg Fantasy 2, Kundavai 3

2. Shez R Star 1, Paris O’Connor 2, Glorious Evensong 3

3. Turf Melody 1, Romualdo 2, Empress Royal 3

4. Golden Kingdom 1, Supreme Runner 2, Sweet Fragrance 3

5. Kay Star 1, Admiral Shaw 2, Star Lap 3

6. Euphoric 1, Dark Son 2, Ayur Shakti 3

7. Dancing Queen 1, Tifosi 2, Majestic Charmer 3

8. Glorious Symphony 1, Protea 2, Demerara 3

Day’s Best: Golden Kingdom.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.