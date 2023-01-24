Horse Racing: Exclusive Luck, Samrat, Exotic Dancer, Picture shine in trials

Hyderabad: Exclusive Luck, Samrat, Exotic Dancer & Picture Me worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday.

SAND:

800m:

Nucleus (Mohith Singh) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Blast In Class (Mohith Singh) 1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Pinaturo (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Ashwa Shirwal (Koushik) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Garnet (Mohith Singh) 57, 600/45, handy. Clefairy (Santhosh Raj) 59, 600/44, good. Beauty On Parade (Dhanu Singh) 1-1, 600/45, moved easy. Life Is Good (G Naresh) 1-0, 600/44, moved well.

Encore (Nakhat Singh) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Spectacular Cruise (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/45, handy. Angel Tesoro (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, handy.

1000m:

Samrat (Mohith Singh) 1-14, (From 1000/400) 45, unextended.

Nightmare (G Naresh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, urged. Maximum Glamour (AA Vikrant) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Exotic Dancer (Mohith Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/47, unextended.

Fly To The Stars (Deepak Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/59, 600/45, worked well. Ballerina (Santhosh Raj) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, handy.

Magnum (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, handy. Exclusive Luck (Md Ismal) 1-13, 800/56, 600/43, note. Vision Of Rose (Koushik) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Avancia (Dhanu Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, unextended. All Time Legend (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Picture Me (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, good.

WINTER OUTER RACE GRASS:

1000m:

Indian Prince (Deepak Singh) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, handy. The Thunder (Ashhad Asbar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39, unextended. Urgent (Madhu Babu) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40, well in saddle. Baudelaire (Deepak Singh) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41, handy. Keep Faith (Aneel) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42, handy. The Hambone (Koushik) 1-10, 800/53, 600/40, moved well. Cabello (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, moved easy. Royal Grace (K Mukesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39, unextended.

Silver Silver (Dhanu Singh) & Burgundy Black (Surya Prakash) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39, moved together. Good Tidings (Md Ismail) & Ok Boss (Deepak Singh) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40, former started 1L behind and finished level. First Class (Dhanu Singh) & Chenab (Surya Prakash) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41, former finished 12L in front. Mn’s Council (Aneel) & Ayur Tej (Rafique Sk) 1-9, 800/52, 600/38, moved together.

Caraxes (Afroz Khan) & Juggernaut Express (K Mukesh) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42, moved together. 3y (Saamidd/Perpetual Glory) (RB) & NRI Angel (Apprentice) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42, moved together. Varenna (Afroz Khan) & Reigning Beauty (Rafique Sk) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40, former finished 2L in front. Only My Way (Aneel) & Amyra (K Mukesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39, a fit pair.

Proud Girl (Deepak Singh) & Hot Seat (Md Ismail) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41, pair finished level. Aerial Combat (Apprentice) & Fatuma (Gaurav Singh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38, former finished 2L in front.

Bien Pensant (Apprentice) & Divine Destiny (Surya Prakash) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40, former better while latter was pushed. Sundance Kid (Apprentice) & Special Effort (Abhay Singh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40, pair finished level. Smart Striker (K Mukesh) & Speaking Of Love (Rafique Sk) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41, former started 2L behind and finished level. Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) & Viggen (Apprentice) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39, former handy.

Colt Pistol (Koushik) & Oskars Glory (G Naresh) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40, former pushed and finished 10L in front. NRI Skylab (Koushik) & Ashwa Gajraj (G Naresh) 1-8, 800/52, 600/40, former finished 6L in front. Path Of Peace (Apprentice) & Nugget (Surya Prakash) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39, pair worked well.