Horse Racing: Exclusive Spark shines in trials

Hyderabad: Exclusive Spark pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Nightymare (Koushik) 47, moved easy. 2y-(Top Class/Golden Queen) (Deepak Singh) & Spiritual Power (AA Vikrant) 46, pair moved easy. 2y-(Planetaire/Midnight Wind) (Santhosh Raj) & Sweet Talk (RB) 48, pair moved freely.

800m:

Strauss (RB) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Ashwa Gajraj (Koushik) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Sangreal (Santhosh Raj) & Splendour On Grass (RB) 1-3, 600/47, pair finished level.

1000m:

Exclusive Spark (RB) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, good. Kancha (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Skylab (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, shaped well. 2y-(Declaration of War/Alamshara) (RB) & Mireya (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved together. Happy Go Lucky (Ashhad Asbar) 1-18, (From 1000/400) 45, moved easy.