Horse Racing: Exemplify fancied for Mumbai feature

The Adhirajsingh Jodha-trained Exemplify looks good in the Serjeant At Arms Trophy 1600 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:51 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Mumbai: The Adhirajsingh Jodha-trained Exemplify looks good in the Serjeant At Arms Trophy 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 86, (40 to 59 eligible) in a field of nine runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Friday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 3.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Geographique 1, Ladida 2, Peregrine Falcon 3

2. Aah Bella 1, Alpha Gene 2, Wordsmith 3

3. Dragonlord 1, Toussaint 2, Golden Neil 3

4. Marlboro Man 1, Dalasan 2, Intense Belief 3

5. Exemplify 1, Coeur De Lion 2, Raffaello 3

6. Waikki 1, El Greco 2, Big Red 3

7. Hunting Goddess 1, Mojo 2, Champagne Smile 3

8. Rodrigo 1, Dragoness 2, Majestic Warrior 3

9. Inishmore 1, Divine Thoughts 2, Outlander 3

Day’s Best: Dragonlord.

First Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Second Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.