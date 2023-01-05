Horse Racing: Exemplify fancied for Mumbai feature

The Adhirajsingh Jodha-trained Exemplify looks good in the Serjeant At Arms Trophy 1600 metres
Mumbai: The Adhirajsingh Jodha-trained Exemplify looks good in the Serjeant At Arms Trophy 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 86, (40 to 59 eligible) in a field of nine runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Friday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 3.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Geographique 1, Ladida 2, Peregrine Falcon 3
2. Aah Bella 1, Alpha Gene 2, Wordsmith 3
3. Dragonlord 1, Toussaint 2, Golden Neil 3
4. Marlboro Man 1, Dalasan 2, Intense Belief 3
5. Exemplify 1, Coeur De Lion 2, Raffaello 3
6. Waikki 1, El Greco 2, Big Red 3
7. Hunting Goddess 1, Mojo 2, Champagne Smile 3
8. Rodrigo 1, Dragoness 2, Majestic Warrior 3
9. Inishmore 1, Divine Thoughts 2, Outlander 3
Day’s Best: Dragonlord.
First Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Second Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.
Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.
First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.
Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.