Horse Racing: Jet Rafle fancied for Delhi feature

Imdad Ali Khan-trained Jet Rafle, who is in fine fettle may score in the Himmat Nagar Plate 1600 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Representational Image

Delhi: Imdad Ali Khan-trained Jet Rafle, who is in fine fettle may score in the Himmat Nagar Plate 1600 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday. False rails are up. First race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

Also Read Horse Racing: Anglia has the edge in Delhi feature

1. Treasure 1, Jet Sukhoi 2, The Powerfulranger 3

2. Jet Rafle 1, Fargo 2, Shivalik Queen 3

3. God Is Kind 1, Periwinkle 2, She’s My Heart 3

4. Niche Storm 1, Jet Space 2, Bigg Tymer 3

5. Ashwa Frankie 1, Belly Dancer 2, Mackenzie 3

6. Oralie 1, Take A Gamble 2, Foveal Vision 3

Day’s Best: Ashwa Frankie.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.