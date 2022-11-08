Horse Racing: Jeweller has the edge in Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:11 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

(Representational Image) The VS Parmar-trained Jeweller who maintains form may repeat in the Champion Sprinters Cup 1200 metres

New Delhi: The VS Parmar-trained Jeweller who maintains form may repeat in the Champion Sprinters Cup 1200 metres, Terms for horses 4 years old and over in a field of nine runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Nizbati Wings 1, Cressida 2, She’s My Heart 3

2. The Battle Queen 1, Big Girl 2, Master Van Dyck 3

3. Wonderfull Lady 1, Responsibleforlove 2, Bumblebee 3

4. Big Daddy 1, Victorious King 2, Sir Ramon 3

5. Jeweller 1, The Cheetah 2, Too Good 3

6. The Powerfulranger 1, Oralie 2, Queen Of The Sky 3

Day’s Best: Wonderfull Lady.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.