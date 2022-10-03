Horse Racing: Jungle Wave fancied for Delhi feature

New Delhi: The Ajay Sharma-trained Jungle Wave who is working well in the morning trials is expected to score in the Sadler Plate 1100 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 80 and above, in a small field of six runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Jet Space 1, Cressida 2, Cash In Hand 3
2. Jungle Wave 1, Too Good 2, The Cheetah 3
3. Lodge Keeper 1, Beat Goes On 2, Master Causeway 3
4. Miss Irina 1, Miss Brownie 2, Ashwa Jauhar 3
5. Big Girl 1, Niche Hemp 2, She’s My Heart 3
6. Senor 1, Belly Dancer 2, Niche Currency 3
Day’s Best: Senor.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Treble: 4, 5 & 6.