Horse Racing: Jungle Wave fancied for Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:58 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

New Delhi: The Ajay Sharma-trained Jungle Wave who is working well in the morning trials is expected to score in the Sadler Plate 1100 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 80 and above, in a small field of six runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Jet Space 1, Cressida 2, Cash In Hand 3

2. Jungle Wave 1, Too Good 2, The Cheetah 3

3. Lodge Keeper 1, Beat Goes On 2, Master Causeway 3

4. Miss Irina 1, Miss Brownie 2, Ashwa Jauhar 3

5. Big Girl 1, Niche Hemp 2, She’s My Heart 3

6. Senor 1, Belly Dancer 2, Niche Currency 3

Day’s Best: Senor.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.