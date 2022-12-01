Horse Racing: Last Wish has the edge in Bengaluru feature

The Neil Devaney-trained Last Wish looks set to win the Jayanth Shah Memorial Trophy 1400 metres
Bengaluru: The Neil Devaney-trained Last Wish looks set to win the Jayanth Shah Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65 Class-III, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday.
False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Cash Out 1, Rightly Noble 2, Sweet Kiss 3
2. Siege Courageous 1, Contador 2, Firefinch 3
3. English Bay 1, Secret Lady 2, Czarevitch 3
4. Stormy Ocean 1, Aldgate 2, Mighty Zo 3
5. Last Wish 1, Tranquilo 2, Shubankar 3
6. Blues Ballad 1, Archway 2, Alcides Synergy 3
7. Shamrock 1, Urban Borbon 2, Star Admiral 3
Day’s Best: Siege Courageous.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.