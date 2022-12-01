| Horse Racing Last Wish Has The Edge In Bengaluru Feature

The Neil Devaney-trained Last Wish looks set to win the Jayanth Shah Memorial Trophy 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:37 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Bengaluru: The Neil Devaney-trained Last Wish looks set to win the Jayanth Shah Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65 Class-III, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Cash Out 1, Rightly Noble 2, Sweet Kiss 3

2. Siege Courageous 1, Contador 2, Firefinch 3

3. English Bay 1, Secret Lady 2, Czarevitch 3

4. Stormy Ocean 1, Aldgate 2, Mighty Zo 3

5. Last Wish 1, Tranquilo 2, Shubankar 3

6. Blues Ballad 1, Archway 2, Alcides Synergy 3

7. Shamrock 1, Urban Borbon 2, Star Admiral 3

Day’s Best: Siege Courageous.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.