Horse Racing: Lucky Zone, NRI Doublepower shine in trials

Lucky Zone, NRI Doublepower, Maximum Glamour, China Town, Soorya Vahan & Black Eagle pleased

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: Lucky Zone, NRI Doublepower, Maximum Glamour, China Town, Soorya Vahan & Black Eagle pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday.

SAND:

600m:

Bellaque (Mohith Singh) 45, moved well. Garnet (Dhanu Singh) 45, handy. Black Opal (AA Vikrant) 47, well in hand. Avancia (Dhanu Singh) 46, moved well. Sucker Punch (RB) (From 1000/400) 45, moved easy. Royal Star (Apprentice) 47, moved under whip.

Beauty On Parade (AA Vikrant) (From 1000/400) 47, moved easy.

Wot’s Up Jay (Deepak Singh) 46, handy.

800m:

Pacific Command (Abhay Singh) 58, 600/44, well in hand. All Time Legend (AA Vikrant) 1-1, 600/47, handy. NRI Doublepower (Koushik) 58, 600/44, maintains form. Fara (Ashhad Asbar) 59, 600/45, strode out well. Maximum Glamour (AA Vikrant) 58, 600/44, good. The Hambone (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

Lucky Zone (Surya Prakash) 57, 600/43, maintains form. Gusty Note (G Naresh) 1-1, 600/46, handy. China Town (P Ajeeth K) 59, 600/43, maintains form. Flaming Falcon (B Nikhil) 1-3, 600/49, moved freely. Caraxes (K Mukesh) & Fly To The Stars (Deepak Singh) 59, 600/45, former shaped well. Only My Way (Aneel) & Fennec Shand (Rafique Sk) 1-2, 600/48, pair moved easy.

1000m:

Char Ek Char (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Pinatubo (Rafique Sk) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, not extended.

Unmatched (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, well in hand.

Soorya Vahan (Md Ismail) 1-14, 800/58, 600/42, note. Picture Me (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, in good form. Black Eagle (Ashhad Asbar) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, worked well. Laurus (Madhu Babu) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47, well iin hand. Bleue Dali (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Morning Mist (Kiran Naidu) & Arnaz (B Nikhil) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair handy and level. Zadelle (Dhanu Singh) & Star Cruise (Rafique Sk) 1-15, (From 1000/400) 46,

pair finished level. Miss Marvellous (Rafique Sk) & Silver Lining (K Mukesh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, former started 3L behind and finished level.